NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Lamar Jackson's status for the season finale remains up in the air.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't have any update for Jackson's status ahead of Wednesday's practice, and wouldn't discuss if the Ravens quarterback would have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers.

"I don't see the value of even talking about it at this point," Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Jackson hasn't played since suffering an ankle injury in a Week 14 loss to the Browns. The former MVP made his first practice appearance last Wednesday but was shut down for the remainder of the week because of the injury. Backup QB Tyler Huntley has proven his worth in Jackson's absence, but the Ravens have yet to end a five-game skid heading into Week 18.