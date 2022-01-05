NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Lamar Jackson's status for the season finale remains up in the air.
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't have any update for Jackson's status ahead of Wednesday's practice, and wouldn't discuss if the Ravens quarterback would have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers.
"I don't see the value of even talking about it at this point," Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Jackson hasn't played since suffering an ankle injury in a Week 14 loss to the Browns. The former MVP made his first practice appearance last Wednesday but was shut down for the remainder of the week because of the injury. Backup QB Tyler Huntley has proven his worth in Jackson's absence, but the Ravens have yet to end a five-game skid heading into Week 18.
With Baltimore having an outside chance at the playoffs, perhaps Harbaugh is keeping his cards close to the vest against a division rival. The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Pittsburgh combined with a Chargers loss, a Colts loss, and a Dolphins loss or tie.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Arizona Cardinals designated safety James Wiggins to return from injured reserve.
- The Carolina Panthers activated linebacker Haason Reddick, tight end Tommy Tremble, quarterback P.J. Walker and practice squad running back Reggie Bonnafon from the reserve/COVID list. Carolina placed wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (foot) and tackle Cameron Erving (calf) on injured reserve.
- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will start in the season finale versus the Vikings, per coach Matt Nagy.
- Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out versus the Browns. While nursing a "sore" knee, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed he will sit out the season finale in order to get some rest for the playoffs. Coach Zac Taylor has since confirmed Burrow will sit out Week 18.
- Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has been placed on the reserve/COVID list.
- The Detroit Lions activated wide receiver Kalif Raymond from the reserve/COVID list.
- The Indianapolis Colts activated long snapper Luke Rhodes from the reserve/COVID list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated tight end Dan Arnold, TE Jacob Hollister, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele from the reserve/COVID list.
- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was activated from the reserve/COVID list and will start on Sunday versus the Bears, coach Mike Zimmer announced. Defensive end Tashawn Bower was placed on the reserve/COVID list.
- The New York Jets activated defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Tyler Kroft from the reserve/COVID list.
- The Philadelphia Eagles have activated wideout KeeSean Johnson off the reserve/COVID list.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers activated tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley from the reserve/COVID list.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones is currently in a walking boot for an injured ankle and his status is uncertain for Week 18, per coach Bruce Arians. As for RB Leonard Fournette, linebacker Lavonte David and pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, Arians said they are trending in the right direction for the first week of playoffs. The Bucs designated guard Aaron Stinnie for return from injured reserve and activated punter Bradley Pinion from the reserve/COVID list.
- The Tennessee Titans have officially designated running back Derrick Henry (foot) for return from injured reserve.
- The Washington Football Team activated running back Antonio Gibson and guard Ereck Flowers from the reserve/COVID list . Cornerback William Jackson was placed on the reserve/COVID list.
Roster moves
- The Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner off the Steelers practice squad.
- The Minnesota Vikings signed cornerback Bryan Mills to the practice squad.
- The New York Jets signed defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Tennessee Titans signed tight end Ryan Izzo to the active roster from the practice squad. Defensive lineman D'Shawn Hand was signed to the practice squad.