NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Published: Jan 05, 2022 at 12:27 PM
Lamar Jackson's status for the season finale remains up in the air.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't have any update for Jackson's status ahead of Wednesday's practice, and wouldn't discuss if the Ravens quarterback would have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers.

"I don't see the value of even talking about it at this point," Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Jackson hasn't played since suffering an ankle injury in a Week 14 loss to the Browns. The former MVP made his first practice appearance last Wednesday but was shut down for the remainder of the week because of the injury. Backup QB Tyler Huntley has proven his worth in Jackson's absence, but the Ravens have yet to end a five-game skid heading into Week 18.

With Baltimore having an outside chance at the playoffs, perhaps Harbaugh is keeping his cards close to the vest against a division rival. The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Pittsburgh combined with a Chargers loss, a Colts loss, and a Dolphins loss or tie.

  • The Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner off the Steelers practice squad.
  • The Minnesota Vikings signed cornerback Bryan Mills to the practice squad.
  • The New York Jets signed defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • The Tennessee Titans signed tight end ﻿Ryan Izzo﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad. Defensive lineman D'Shawn Hand was signed to the practice squad.

NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects

As a matter of routine, the league has issued reminders to teams, ahead of the NFL draft, about what constitutes improper questioning in their personal interviews with draft prospects. This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with an especially tangible and painful penalty -- forfeiture of a draft pick no lower than a fourth-round selection.
news

Cowboys place LB Micah Parsons on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys rookie linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting his availability in question for Saturday's Week 18 game against the Eagles.
news

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and is gearing up for a playoff run weeks after undergoing foot surgery. 
news

Vikings' Mike Zimmer says QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday vs. Bears

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the season finale. The Vikings activated the QB off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins would start Week 18 versus the Bears.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play vs. Browns; Joe Mixon positive for COVID-19, also out 

Bengals RB ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Browns. He won't be the only Cincinnati star down against Cleveland.
news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismisses idea of 'complicit' tie with Raiders: 'We all respect the game'

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismissed the idea of a complicit tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night in order to ensure a playoff spot. 
news

Andy Reid: COVID adjustments helped Chiefs prepare for short-week 'curveballs' ahead of Saturday finale

Having one fewer day to prepare could be met with complaints, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that the recent schedule juggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the team adept at adjusting on the fly.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Seattle running back Rashaad Penny lead the Players of the Week for Week 17. 
news

Dan Campbell had no issue with Seahawks' late end-around in blowout win: 'It's up to us to stop them'

While some coaches might have taken an issue with Seattle running a 30-yard end-around at the very end of a 22-point blowout, Lions coach Dan Campbell shrugged.
news

Melvin Gordon laments Broncos squandering 'well-built' roster as Denver misses postseason again

The Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend and running back Melvin Gordon wasn't hesitant to discuss his frustration.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin downplays record 15th season in a row of .500 or better

By virtue of Pittsburgh's 26-14 victory on Monday, Mike Tomlin was ensured of a 15th straight season finishing at .500 or above. It is the longest such streak to begin a head coach's career, breaking a tie with Marty Schottenheimer (Cleveland Browns, 1984-1997).
