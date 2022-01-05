Vikings' Mike Zimmer says QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday vs. Bears

Kirk Cousins is back for the season finale.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback returned to the team's facility Wednesday, and coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins would start Week 18 versus the Chicago Bears. The team officially activated him off the reserve/COVID-19 list later Wednesday.

Cousins missed the Vikes' loss Sunday to the Green Bay Packers after testing positive for COVID-19. Backup Sean Mannion got the start, throwing for 189 yards and a TD as the Vikings were blown out, 37-10.

Minnesota was eliminated from postseason contention with the defeat.

Zimmer noted Wednesday he expects his starters to play in Week 18 versus the 6-10 Bears despite the 7-9 Vikings being out of playoff contention.