NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 6

﻿Micah Parsons﻿ will have company on the Dallas Cowboys' reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that left tackle ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, per sources informed of the situation.

Garafolo added that Smith might not be the only Cowboys player to test positive Thursday, with several players under the weather and tests being conducted. In addition to Smith, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy later told reporters cornerback Anthony Brown also tested positive.

Smith has started 11 games this season due to injury while Brown has started in every game. Their statuses for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles are uncertain at this stage.