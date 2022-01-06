NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 6

Micah Parsons will have company on the Dallas Cowboys' reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that left tackle Tyron Smith tested positive for COVID-19, per sources informed of the situation.
Garafolo added that Smith might not be the only Cowboys player to test positive Thursday, with several players under the weather and tests being conducted. In addition to Smith, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy later told reporters cornerback Anthony Brown also tested positive.
Smith has started 11 games this season due to injury while Brown has started in every game. Their statuses for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles are uncertain at this stage.
The Cowboys have said they planned to play their starters against the Eagles, but a rash of positive COVID-19 tests might force Dallas to play backups in the season finale.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Carolina Panthers placed cornerback Stephon Gilmore and receiver Shi Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Chicago Bears placed quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Cincinnati Bengals placed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed tight end Thaddeus Moss (hamstring) on the practice squad/injured list.
- The Cleveland Browns placed kicker Chris Blewitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Indianapolis Colts placed safety Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated OL Ben Bartch, CB Shaquill Griffin and LB Dylan Moses (returns to reserve/non-football injury) from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed LB Chapelle Russell on the list.
- The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New York Jets activated defensive end Kyle Phillips from the COVID list.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers placed receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster moves
- The Cleveland Browns signed running back Benny LeMay and offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the practice squad, and released OT Elijah Nkansah.
- The Tennessee Titans signed tight end Ryan Izzo to the active roster from the Seahawks practice squad. Tennessee also signed Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad.