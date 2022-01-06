Steelers place WR Diontae Johnson, C Kendrick Green on COVID-19 list ahead of finale vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh enters Week 18 needing a win and a Colts loss to reach the playoffs. Seems simple enough, right?

Well, the struggling Steelers passing game might be without a couple of key players in Pittsburgh's pivotal regular-season finale against the rival Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh placed receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team announced.

Johnson has had an excellent year, leading the Steelers in receiving on his way to posting his first 1,000-yard and 100-reception season in his three-year NFL career. His eight receiving touchdowns are also a single-season high for Johnson, whose production has been steady through the majority of this campaign.

A narrative that defined a good portion of Johnson's play in 2020 -- he struggled with securing passes, frequently dropping catchable balls -- has again crept up down the stretch in 2021, though it hasn't been as prevalent of an issue as it was a season ago. Johnson caught a touchdown pass in traffic on Monday night, his second in as many games.

He may not get a chance to add to his two-game receiving touchdown streak in Week 18. Upcoming COVID-19 tests will determine his fate for the Sunday game against Baltimore.