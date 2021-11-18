Eight in-season additions who will have biggest impact on 2021 NFL stretch run

Typically, it's not good for a team to rely on multiple late-season additions to provide an impact, but Carolina is one of two teams that figure to benefit from rostering more than one player on this list. Talented rookie corner Jaycee Horn went down with a broken foot in September, and shortly thereafter, the Panthers rolled the dice that the 31-year-old Gilmore, who missed the first seven weeks of the 2021 season, would rediscover the form that helped him capture the Defensive Player of the Year award with the Patriots in 2019. It's early, but the initial returns are extremely positive. Gilmore has put up elite production since he was acquired via trade, logging two interceptions in three games, with a targeted EPA of -10.2 and passer rating allowed of 3.5, both the best marks on the team in that span, per NGS. It's surely no coincidence that the Panthers' defense, which is ranked No. 1 against the pass, recorded three of its four stingiest efforts in terms of passing yards allowed (131 to the Falcons in Week 8, 122 to the Patriots in Week 9 and 104 to the Cardinals in Week 10) in the three weeks that Gilmore has been on the field for them.