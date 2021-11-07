Rams LB Von Miller (ankle) inactive for 'SNF' vs. Titans

Von Miller's anticipated Rams debut will have to wait at least another week.

The recently acquired pass rusher has been deemed inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Titans due to an ankle injury.

In addition to his game-wrecking playmaking ability, Miller brought with him from Denver a lingering health issue which kept him off the field for what would've been his last game as a Bronco.

The ailment did not, however, prevent Miller from passing his physical on Tuesday and finalizing the blockbuster trade L.A. swung a day before the deadline. He was able to log a limited practice on Thursday but missed Wednesday and Friday's sessions, earning him a questionable tag coming into Week 9.

"I'm excited to be a part of this team," said Miller about joining the Rams. "Coach [Sean] McVay, he's just so energetic and he's a great coach. It feels like a movie. It really does. It feels like a movie and I'm excited to be in it."