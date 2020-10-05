NFL fact or fiction: Browns poised to end playoff drought? Josh Allen for MVP?

Cleveland, now 3-1 for the first time since 2001, handled success and prosperity. Kind of a huge deal. Since that 38-6 dud at Baltimore in the season opener, the Browns have scored 34-plus points in three straight games for the first time since 1968, per NFL Research. That's first-year head man Kevin Stefanski getting the most out of his talent and keeping the Browns buttoned up, neither of which happened under the last few clownish coaching regimes. This is why Cleveland is winning.

Despite losing Nick Chubb to a knee injury in the first quarter, the Browns racked up 307(!) rushing yards -- the most ever allowed by a Dallas defense. This is big for Cleveland, because Chubb is now expected to miss roughly six weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Fortunately, the Browns have the best RB2 in football in ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield is playing a responsible brand of football, with two touchdown passes in each of the past three games (against just one total pick in this span). OBJ is cooking once again, having already equaled his touchdown count (4) from Year 1 in Cleveland. Myles Garrett﻿, who leads the NFL with five sacks and has now posted a strip-sack in three straight games, is arguably the early leader for Defensive Player of the Year.