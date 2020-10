Somewhat good news for the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said running back Nick Chubb suffered a MCL sprain in his knee during yesterday's win, but the injury is not season-ending. He will be placed on injured reserve.

Chubb is expected to miss roughly six weeks with his MCL sprain which includes a bye week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. He could return in November, Rapoport added.