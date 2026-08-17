Fantasy football draft kit: Rankings, resources & cheat sheet for 2026
Looking for a one-stop shop for all of your 2026 fantasy football draft needs? We've got you covered. NFL Fantasy is churning out content and advice, and it's all been compiled here for your consideration and convenience!
Also, if you played fantasy football on the NFL platform last season, we're grateful you've been part of the community. ESPN Fantasy is now the Official Fantasy Game of the NFL. You can continue your league seamlessly on ESPN, where your team and history will carry forward.
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Fantasy football analysis on NFL.com
- Top 10 league-winners | Matt Okada
- Top 6 late-round sleepers | Matt Okada
- 10 overvalued, undervalued players | Matt Okada
- Breakout candidates at every position | Matt Okada
- Ideal top two picks for each draft slot | Matt Okada
- Top seven QB values | Matt Okada
- Top seven RB values | Matt Okada
- Top seven WR values | Matt Okada
- Top seven TE values | Matt Okada
- Seven safest players to draft after Round 3 | Bobby Kownack
- Seven riskiest players to draft | Bobby Kownack
- QB rankings: draft tiers and analysis | Dan Parr
- RB rankings: draft tiers and analysis | Dan Parr
- WR rankings: draft tiers and analysis | Dan Parr
- TE rankings: draft tiers and analysis | Dan Parr
PPR fantasy draft cheat sheet
Don't head into your 2026 fantasy draft without our full PPR cheat sheet, ranking the top 32 quarterbacks, 72 running backs, 72 wide receivers, 32 tight ends, 20 D/STs and 20 kickers! Each player is hyperlinked to their profile on NFL Pro and the rankings are updated constantly!
Fantasy football videos on NFL.com
- NFL Fantasy Football Show Ep. 1 of 2026
- Draft primer w/ Michael F. Florio & Adam Rank - 7/6 | "The Insiders"
- Draft primer w/ Adam Rank - 8/7 | "The Insiders"
- Mid-round RBs to target | "The Insiders"
- Cynthia Frelund's Fantasy Draft Theory | "The Insiders"
- The Grant Vibes | "The Insiders"
- Florio's Fantasy Focus | "The Insiders"
- RB tandems to target | "The Insiders"