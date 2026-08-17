Fantasy football draft kit: Rankings, resources & cheat sheet for 2026

Looking for a one-stop shop for all of your 2026 fantasy football draft needs? We've got you covered. NFL Fantasy is churning out content and advice, and it's all been compiled here for your consideration and convenience!

Also, if you played fantasy football on the NFL platform last season, we're grateful you've been part of the community. ESPN Fantasy is now the Official Fantasy Game of the NFL. You can continue your league seamlessly on ESPN, where your team and history will carry forward.