2026 NFL fantasy football: Ideal top two picks for each draft slot in a 12-team league

Among the many rules of fantasy football -- the "do's and don'ts," if you will -- there are two tips that set the baseline for all the rest.

Have a plan ... but don’t overplan.

It’s a nuanced tightrope to walk -- one that will be explained in detail when my annual Do’s and Don’ts article drops later this month. Ultimately, it means setting expectations and strategies to a certain degree, while being prepared to pivot when your expectations explode and your strategies are sunk. Which will happen.

To lay the foundation for this draft plan, it helps to start at the top with your first two picks. Your selections in the first and second rounds will heavily dictate how the rest of your draft proceeds, so nailing those picks matters juuuust a little bit more.

Unsure where to go with those picks? That’s why I’m here. Below, I’ve supplied the ideal (realistic) duo for each draft slot in a 12-team league. There are no guarantees here (unless you have the 1.01), but this should be a helpful rubric. And if one of your guys gets sniped, remember: PIVOT! Eyeball the players slotted right around your pick, and make a sensible swap.

Alright, let’s get into this (imaginary) draft. And good luck in your real one!