2026 NFL fantasy football: Six late-round sleepers to target

As we hit mid-August, the most notable fantasy football names have been endlessly discussed and debated.

Now, it’s time to start digging for the true treasures buried late in drafts -- the sleepers of the 2026 season.

Some of these players are known but potentially overlooked. Others might be completely unfamiliar, but all of them are lower-risk fliers, mostly from the double-digit rounds.

I’ve narrowed this list down to six players, but I have discussed other candidates elsewhere, including some breakouts and value picks such as running backs Jordan Mason and Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Josh Downs and tight ends Isaiah Likely and Chigoziem Okonkwo. Now it's time to read on and take your shots. May you strike gold!

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