2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group

Inside receiver alignment: 54%

Slot receiving score: 78





With Amari Cooper off to Cleveland, Michael Gallup recovering from his ACL injury and James Washington suffering a foot injury in training camp, it was natural for Cowboys fans to wonder who might step up next to CeeDee Lamb as a receiver in this offense -- and that was before quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a Week 1 thumb injury that cost him five games. Brown's emergence is a core reason why Dallas' offense stayed afloat in the early part of this season. Whether Prescott or Cooper Rush has been throwing him the ball, Brown has been elite at the catch point, with a +20.0 percent catch rate over expected from the slot this season (second in the NFL, behind Browns tight end David Njoku, among those with a minimum of 15 such targets). Thanks to his top-end ball skills, Brown has secured 12.8 receiving yards per target from the slot, third in the NFL among players with 15-plus such targets (behind the Vikings' Justin Jefferson and the Bengals' Tyler Boyd). The Cowboys are getting healthier; Gallup has returned to the lineup and Washington is on his way back. But Brown appears to have earned his spot in the rotation regardless of who else is in the picture.