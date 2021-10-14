Top 10 surprising performances so far: Cordarrelle Patterson, Dawson Knox among eyebrow-raisers

Week 5 was Dawson's Week -- and his five-touchdown start to the season might just end up being Dawson's Peak. Either way, Buffalo will take it. Knox is on pace to smash his previous career high for receiving yardage (388, set in his rookie season in 2019), racking up 261 through five games, and he's already shattered his previous ceiling for receiving touchdowns (three). Knox teamed up with Josh Allen to make some Next Gen Stats history Sunday night in Kansas City, catching a 53-yard touchdown pass to help Allen become the first quarterback of the NGS era to be perfect and top 170 yards while posting two TDs on deep attempts in a single half. Knox made some history of his own against the Chiefs, becoming the first tight end to record three deep receptions in any game in the Next Gen era. His three touchdowns on targets of 10-19 air yards are tied with Indianapolis' Zach Pascal for the most this season in the entire league. Knox has evolved from a traditional tight end who might make a key grab every once in a while to a legitimate option in an offense filled with them. (Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders, anyone?) Defenses might want to be extra careful to not allow him to slip into open space for another episode of Dawson's Leak.