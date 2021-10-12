John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did it again, thrilling every one of those who witnessed the Ravens' 31-25 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Even those who've been around the game far longer than his 24 years on earth were left in amazement.

"It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game.

Jackson rallied the Ravens from a 25-9 fourth-quarter deficit, leading three consecutive touchdown drives to send it into overtime. His fourth straight TD drive came in OT, where he ended the game on a five-yard toss to Marquise Brown﻿.

Jackson's impressive night ended with a career-high 442 passing yards and four touchdowns on 37 of 43 passes with no interceptions. He added a team-high 62 yards on the ground. On a night where the Ravens fell one game short of breaking a tie for the NFL record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games, Jackson decided to set the franchise's single-game passing record.

"It wasn't easy. I mean, it wasn't like we came out up and down the field," Harbaugh said. "We had to overcome and fight through some things. ... He just came alive like all of our guys did. All of the guys made plays, but it starts with Lamar. He deserves the credit."

Per Next Gen Stats, the Ravens had a 4% win probability when the Colts took a 22-3 lead with 3:11 left in the third quarter. The Ravens flipped that number into an 86% chance of winning at the time he lined up for the game's final play.

"To be honest, it wasn't a doubt in my mind," Jackson said about his team's chances of pulling off the comeback win in OT. "Our team, we hit that peak that we needed at the right time in the second half. We just knew it was one play at a time -- that's all we kept saying in the huddle."

Jackson's night didn't come without any miscues. His third-quarter fumble at the goal line aided the Colts' early lead and continued a night that seemed destined to end in disappointment. Jackson never wavered, however, and by virtue of his uncanny ability to extend plays with his feet and a capacity to seemingly never miss a receiver on this night, the Ravens (4-1) won their fourth consecutive game thanks to one of the most memorable one-man performances.