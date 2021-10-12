Around the NFL

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Published: Oct 12, 2021 at 01:11 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did it again, thrilling every one of those who witnessed the Ravens' 31-25 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Even those who've been around the game far longer than his 24 years on earth were left in amazement.

"It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game.

Jackson rallied the Ravens from a 25-9 fourth-quarter deficit, leading three consecutive touchdown drives to send it into overtime. His fourth straight TD drive came in OT, where he ended the game on a five-yard toss to Marquise Brown﻿.

Jackson's impressive night ended with a career-high 442 passing yards and four touchdowns on 37 of 43 passes with no interceptions. He added a team-high 62 yards on the ground. On a night where the Ravens fell one game short of breaking a tie for the NFL record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games, Jackson decided to set the franchise's single-game passing record.

"It wasn't easy. I mean, it wasn't like we came out up and down the field," Harbaugh said. "We had to overcome and fight through some things. ... He just came alive like all of our guys did. All of the guys made plays, but it starts with Lamar. He deserves the credit."

Per Next Gen Stats, the Ravens had a 4% win probability when the Colts took a 22-3 lead with 3:11 left in the third quarter. The Ravens flipped that number into an 86% chance of winning at the time he lined up for the game's final play.

"To be honest, it wasn't a doubt in my mind," Jackson said about his team's chances of pulling off the comeback win in OT. "Our team, we hit that peak that we needed at the right time in the second half. We just knew it was one play at a time -- that's all we kept saying in the huddle."

Jackson's night didn't come without any miscues. His third-quarter fumble at the goal line aided the Colts' early lead and continued a night that seemed destined to end in disappointment. Jackson never wavered, however, and by virtue of his uncanny ability to extend plays with his feet and a capacity to seemingly never miss a receiver on this night, the Ravens (4-1) won their fourth consecutive game thanks to one of the most memorable one-man performances.

"I was just locked in," Jackson recalled. "I was just calm, everything was moving slow. I was just taking it a play at a time."

Related Content

news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
news

Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Following recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Jon Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden has resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releases statement regarding Jon Gruden email

NFL Players Assn. executive director DeMaurice Smith on Monday released his first statement in regard to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's 2011 email in which Gruden used a racial trope to describe Smith. 
news

Week 5 Sunday was longest day of NFL football in last 50 years

Across two continents, four time zones and 14 games, the league's Week 5 Sunday was the longest day of NFL football in the last 50 years, per NFL Research. 
news

49ers QB Trey Lance has left knee sprain, to be reevaluated at end of week

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that rookie QB Trey Lance has a left knee sprain and is set to be reevaluated at the end of the week. 
news

Week 5 Monday night inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Amari Cooper on Cowboys' 4-1 start: 'When you're on a roll like this, you start thinking about a Super Bowl'

Fresh off the team's fourth straight win, Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ is thinking Super Bowl. 
news

Giants evaluating Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay; Daniel Jones in concussion protocol

A disastrous Week 5 has the Giants on the ropes. The team hopes the week ahead provides some much-needed relief in the wake of a rash of brutal injuries.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out a few weeks with MCL sprain

Kansas City will be without its top ball-carrier for some time. Chiefs running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ suffered an MCL sprain in K.C.'s loss to the Buffalo Bills and will be out a few weeks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW