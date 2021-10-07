Around the NFL

Eagles' Fletcher Cox admits he 'could be better' while working on settling into expanded role on defense

Published: Oct 07, 2021 at 09:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Fletcher Cox broke the 30-year-old threshold in December and is playing his first full season as a defender no longer in his 20s.

The numbers would seem to indicate Father Time is gaining ground on the six-time Pro Bowler. Or maybe, it's simply a matter of a scheme change that isn't exactly friendly to Cox.

"I could be better. I know I can be better," Cox said on Wednesday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "That's a problem I have to fix. Embrace whatever we're doing and make the best of it."

The 2021 season is Philadelphia's first under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who has expanded Cox's responsibilities, including playing in a couple of different alignments. Cox has recorded just five tackles and has gone four games without a sack after combining to record 81 tackles and 10 sacks combined between 2019 and 2020.

"Sometimes I play in the 3-technique, sometimes I play in the 4i," Cox said. "It's just one of them things where it's hard to get settled in, in a game when you're playing so many positions and doing so many things."

Alignments matter because of how they affect how defenders fit blocks against the run and maintain gap integrity -- essentially, keeping leverage against blockers in the space between them, cutting off running lanes for opposing backs. They also affect how often Cox might see multiple blockers in both the run and pass.

Cox has spent the majority of his career playing the 3 technique -- aligned over the outside shoulder of the guard -- and has rattled off a half-dozen seasons worthy of Pro Bowl selection. Now, he's also expanding his job to include matchups over the inside shoulder of the tackle, which creates distance between Cox and the interior of the line of scrimmage.

Teams can choose to run away from Cox in these instances with slightly more ease than when he's in a 3 technique. Guards can also receive more help from tackles when he's in a 4i.

So far, it's limited Cox's production, begging the question: Is Cox regressing as he ages, or is he playing in a scheme that doesn't take advantage of his strengths?

"We do a lot of different things," he said. "All I can do is prepare for it week in and week out."

For what it's worth, Cox has made a difference in at least one game, snagging a ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ fumble for a defensive touchdown in Week 3. He just hasn't been the game-wrecker he's been for most of his career.

"I would say Fletch is doing a good job right now," Gannon said. "Again people know that we play with Fletcher Cox, so they do certain things that you typically don't see on tape. What we get, certain teams do not get because of our personnel.

"So it's always a constant, 'Hey, let's try to find ways to, free up Fletch or get Fletch going.' But I thought -- he's playing good. And, again, the production -- guys, we're four weeks through, the production will come. I'm not worried about the production from Fletch."

Might we see a change from Gannon to get Cox going? At this point, it doesn't seem likely. Teammate ﻿Javon Hargrave﻿ has been a menace along the interior this season, and the Eagles rank 10th in QB pressure percentage (30.2 percent) despite only blitzing on 12.4 percent of passing downs.

They're also currently 31st in the NFL against the run -- an effort Cox could undoubtedly help improve if put in the right position.

For now, it will remain business as usual for the Eagles, even if it's not difficult to sense Cox's frustration.

"Whatever they ask me to do, man," Cox said. "I'm going to do it to my best ability. I'm going to be a pro about it, be very professional about it, go out and make the best of it."'

The Eagles travel to Charlotte to take on the Panthers this weekend.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 7

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s accuracy issues might have an explanation. Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston.
news

Ravens' Odafe Oweh: 'No ill intent' on hit that gave Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater a concussion in Week 4

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion and was ruled out just before halftime during Denver's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens. Rookie Odafe Oweh, who delivered the devastating blow, said he wasn't trying to do anything malicious.
news

Bills' Diggs, Allen not focused on redemption ahead of Chiefs rematch: 'It's Week 5'

Ahead of a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Bills WR Stefon Diggs and QB Josh Allen explain why they can't focus on past results.
news

Packers agree to terms with former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith has found a new home. The linebacker agreed to terms with the Packers on Thursday. Smith was reported to be near a deal with the Pack on Wednesday night and was finalizing details with the club.
news

Dalvin Cook aims to play through ankle injury while getting back to 100 percent: 'That's the plan'

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook admits his ankle is not 100 percent, but he intends to keep playing through it and get back to top form along the way. 
news

Week 5 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: Joey Bosa 'did piss me off, so good job for that'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admitted Wednesday that Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa's comments following Los Angeles' win Monday did get to him a bit. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice Wednesday; door still open to play Sunday

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss practice Wednesday, but still left the door open for him to play Sunday against the Cardinals. 
news

Patriots trade All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore to Panthers for 2023 sixth-round pick

Stephon Gilmore has a new NFL home. The Patriots traded the All-Pro cornerback Wednesday to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Bears name rookie QB Justin Fields permanent starter

Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback -- permanently. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced that the rookie will remain the starter moving forward, even though Andy Dalton is slated to be a full participant in practice Wednesday.
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'not giving up on this season' despite struggles in Steelers' 1-3 start

The 2021 NFL season has not gone as planned for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday that he has no plans to give up on this year.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW