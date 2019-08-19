Preseason Week 2 winners, losers: Redskins' QB saga worsens

But Bill Belichick primarily uses September to clear his throat. He's worried about the long game, and Gordon's availability will give Tom Brady plenty of receiving options. Meyers has become such a factor that the coaches kept him out of some team drills against the Titans last week, in an effort to force Brady to pass to someone else. This is shaping up to be a year of heavy James White usage, and Sony Michel has shown significant growth in the passing game during a strong camp. There are a lot of ways the Patriots' season can go sideways, but I don't think a lack of pass-catching targets ranks near the top of Belichick's concerns. It rarely is. This is a team that once started Reche Caldwell and Jabar Gaffney in an AFC Championship Game and leaned on Kenbrell Thompkins and Aaron Dobson often during a 12-4 season. This group will do.