Rookie CB Corey Ballentine joins Giants teammates

New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine joined teammates after missing time following a gunshot wound.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Up to the Minute on Monday that the sixth-round pick, who was shot in the rear end after being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, is back with the team today as it resumed workouts.

Ballentine missed Giants rookie minicamp, May 3-5, after the team encouraged him to be with his family and friends "as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons."

The rookie cornerback out of Washburn University was shot in the glute in Topeka, Kansas early Sunday morning, April 28 -- the night he was drafted -- and was later released from the hospital. His former teammate, Simmons, 23, was killed in the shooting.

Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery. He begins getting up to speed in rehab and meetings with his fellow rookie class.