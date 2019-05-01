New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine will not attend rookie minicamp this weekend.

The cornerback out of Washburn University was drafted 180th overall on Saturday and was shot in the glute in Topeka, Kansas early Sunday morning. Ballentine was later released from the hospital. His former teammate, Dwane Simmons, 23, was killed in the shooting.

Ballentine was prepared to join teammates this weekend, but the Giants "encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons. Corey will be with us when it's appropriate," per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Ballentine's gunshot wound is "not life-threatening," and doctors say his recovery will take "a matter of weeks," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Giants are holding rookie minicamp from May 3-5. The team begins OTAs on May 20.