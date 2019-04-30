Giants rookie Corey Ballentine released from hospital

New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was released from the hospital Sunday evening after being shot in an off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kansas earlier that day, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

He's expected to make a full recovery and Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said he may be present for the team's rookie camp later this week, Pelissero added.

Ballentine, a cornerback, was drafted by the Giants with the 180th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Washburn University confirmed that Ballentine's former teammate Dwane Simmons, 23, was killed in the shooting.

"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general," the school said in a statement. "This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein provided the following scouting report on Ballentine ahead of the draft: "Explosive, NFL-caliber athlete with outstanding speed and plus short-area quickness to match routes and drive on throws. Ballentine's long speed, play strength and twitch will be coveted by teams looking for man-cover talent. While he could find early reps as a plus special teams performer, his trip to the Senior Bowl should give teams an early indication of how quickly he can acclimate to a step up in competition in coverage."