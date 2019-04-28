Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine injured in shooting

New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was injured and a former teammate was killed in an off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kan., early Sunday morning, according to Washburn University.

The school confirmed that Washburn junior defensive back Dwane Simmons, 23, was killed in the shooting. Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery, the school said.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added, per a source, that Ballentine's gunshot wound is "not life-threatening" and doctors say his recovery will take "a matter of weeks."

Ballentine, a cornerback, was drafted by the Giants with the 180th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

"We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital," the Giants said in a statement provided to NFL.com. "Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."

"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general," the school said in a statement. "This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein provided the following scouting report on Ballentine ahead of the draft: "Explosive, NFL-caliber athlete with outstanding speed and plus short-area quickness to match routes and drive on throws. Ballentine's long speed, play strength and twitch will be coveted by teams looking for man-cover talent. While he could find early reps as a plus special teams performer, his trip to the Senior Bowl should give teams an early indication of how quickly he can acclimate to a step up in competition in coverage."