Buccaneers signed GM Jason Licht to 5-year extension

Jason Licht and Bruce Arians were first aligned in Arizona. Reunited in Tampa Bay, their contracts are in sync as well.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday via sources that the Buccaneers signed their general manager to a five-year extension through 2023. The deal was forged back in January, Garafolo added, just after Tampa Bay tabbed its new head coach, and it matches the length of Arians' term.

Licht has been the Bucs' GM since 2014, joining the organization shortly after Lovie Smith was hired. Two years later, he replaced Smith with Dirk Koetter, who produced a winning record in his first season but followed it up with consecutive five-win campaigns. Tampa Bay hasn't made the playoffs since 2007 under Jon Gruden.

The Bucs brass is banking on that drought ending with this Licht-Arians arrangement. The latter guided the Cardinals to a 49-30-1 mark over five seasons (2013-17), which included just one losing year. Arians' first in the desert coincided with Licht's promotion to vice president of player personnel and manifested in a 10-win season.

Will their history repeat itself in Tampa Bay?