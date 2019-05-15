Gase's 1st move: Jets trade LB Darron Lee to Chiefs

Adam Gase didn't take long to make his first move as New York Jets interim general manager.

The Jets have sent inside linebacker Darron Lee to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night.

At the tail end of a whirlwind day in which Mike Maccagnan was fired as Jets general manager and Gase was promoted to interim GM, more news has come for Gang Green along with a fresh start for Lee.

Lee was a 2016 first-round pick by the Jets, taken 20th overall, and played three underwhelming seasons in Gotham.

Across three years, he played in 40 games (36 starts) with 238 tackles (79.3 per season).

Lee, who was suspended four games in 2018 for violating the league's substance abuse policy, will get a new start in Kansas City, which is looking to revamp its defense after a slew of offseason departures.

The move is also a somewhat interesting one considering reports Wednesday that cited disagreements between Gase and Maccagnan surrounded the free-agent acquisitions and the price tags for linebacker C.J. Mosely and running back Le'Veon Bell.

Now, Lee, 24, departs with $1.8 million due him in 2019 and the Chiefs get a first-round talent for a sixth-round pick.