Jets linebacker Avery Williamson suffers torn ACL

Most unfortunate news has found inside linebacker Avery Williamson and the New York Jets.

Williamson is likely lost for the 2019 season with a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Williamson had an MRI Friday.

The five-season pro was injured in New York's preseason game Thursday against the visiting Falcons.

Following four seasons with the Titans to begin his NFL career, Williams' first season with the Jets in 2018 saw him tally a team-leading 120 tackles to go along with three sacks, six passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Williamson was set to start next to C.J. Mosley this season. Now, it's likely Neville Hewitt or Anthony Wint will step into a starting role for the time being.