Darius Philon cut by Cardinals after assault arrest

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Philon was arrested on Friday in Phoenix with one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Maricopa Country Public Record. On Saturday, the team announced it had cut Philon.

The details of the arrest are unknown at this time.

The Cardinals issued the following statement on the matter:

"We are aware of the situation and very serious allegations involving Darius Philon. We have informed the National Football League as required by the league's Personal Conduct Policy and will comment further when appropriate."

Roughly six hours following the team issuing a statement, the Cardinals announced Philon's release.

Philon, who signed a two-year contract in March, started in Thursday night's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had one combined tackle.