Seahawks rookie D.K. Metcalf to have knee surgery

By all accounts, rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was having a strong summer for the Seahawks. His fall debut might be be delayed.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll told reporters Sunday that Metcalf needs surgery on his knee. Carroll didn't offer a definitive timetable for the dynamic athlete's return but said he would likely know more after the procedure, which is planned for Tuesday.

"We're disappointed for him because he was off to a fantastic start, but I don't think this is going to derail him for long," Carroll said. "But he does have to have some work done."

Carroll told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Metcalf injured his knee last week and that doctors believe it will be a quick recovery after getting clear look at his MRI. When asked if Metcalf has a shot to play Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8, Carroll simply repeated that they're optimistic.

After being selected in the second round this past April, Metcalf has been in line to be a major part of a Seahawks offense that no longer features Doug Baldwin.