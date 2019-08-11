Ravens trade kicker Kaare Vedvik to Vikings for pick

Norwegian kicker Kaare Vedvik is joining the Vikings.

Three days after Vedvik's lights-out preseason performance, the Baltimore Ravens announced Sunday they traded the 25-year-old special-teamer to the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Minnesota will send back a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Vedvik hit four field goals against Jacksonville on Thursday night, including a 55-yard moonshot, and launched two 50-plus-yard punts, as well. But Baltimore had no place for the kicker-punter; the Ravens already have an All-Pro at kicker in Justin Tucker and a veteran punter in Sam Koch.

In Minnesota, Vedvik could compete with kicker Dan Bailey and/or punter Matt Wile for a starting role.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wouldn't confirm the acquisition even as the trade was announced during his presser on Sunday afternoon, asking reporters, "How did that get out?" When asked whether Bailey and Wile needed competition at their positions, Zimmer was noncommittal.

"I don't think so," Zimmer told reporters Sunday afternoon. "If we indeed made a trade, it's to get better guys whenever we may do it."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in March that he was hoping Vedvik would "kick well enough for us to trade him."

Well, mission accomplished.