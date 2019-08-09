Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik ignoring buzz of trade talk

In March, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked what he'd like to see out of backup kicker Kaare Vedvik. Harbaugh responded: For him to "kick well enough for us to trade him. That's kind of, I would say, the goal."

Baltimore took one giant stride toward that goal.

Vedvik connected on 4-of-4 field-goal attempts, including a 55-yard boot, in Thursday's blowout, a 29-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 25-year-old also nailed two PATs, and added two punts that averaged 55.5 yards.

The dual-threat kicker/punter would be in line for a roster spot on most teams. Baltimore, however, boasts Justin Tucker -- arguably the most talented kicker in NFL history -- and Sam Koch. The spots aren't up for grabs.

Vedvik is auditioning for the other 31 teams. The first audition went exceedingly well, but the booter insists he isn't worried about potential trade destinations.

"I don't really ever think about that," Vedvik said, via ESPN. "I'm focused on playing the game. That's it. Teams that are interested, they talk to coach, the head honcho. I'm just going to play the game."

The Chicago Bears will undoubtedly be the top team linked to any potential trade rumors. The Bears have Elliot Fry and Eddy Pineiro battling for the job currently. Both are unproven.

Vedvik too is unproven outside of preseason action. Last year he seemed to be on pace to land a roster spot somewhere but was assaulted in Baltimore and was hospitalized last September.

Thursday's performance got the young kicker back in action.

"It was a different emotional load to it, given everything that happened," Vedvik said. "It was something I've always done for fun, but this time it had deeper importance to it. I had to prove something to myself."

The Ravens have a history of finding kicking talent. Outside of Tucker, three other kickers currently on NFL rosters got their starts in Baltimore: Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints; Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers; and Steven Hauschka, Buffalo Bills.

If Vedvik continues his impressive preseason, you can add a fourth name to that list.