Colt McCoy suffers broken leg, out for rest of season

Washington's injury woes at the quarterback position continued on Monday night.

Colt McCoy suffered a fractured right fibula during the second quarter of the Redskins' 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Jay Gruden said. McCoy is scheduled to undergo further testing Tuesday, but he's expected to be out for the rest of the season, Gruden said.

McCoy managed to limp to the locker room and was ruled out by the team before the second half began.

"This is a tough blow," Gruden said. "Losing Alex is one thing -- he's a great leader, a great quarterback, put a lot of time into him. And then Colt finally gets his golden opportunity, and he gets kicked in the leg and breaks it. So, heartbroken for both those guys, really."

Mark Sanchez replaced McCoy under center. Sanchez, who last played in a regular-season game in January 2017, completed 13 of 21 passes for 100 yards and threw an interception.

McCoy was a perfect 4 for 4 with 50 passing yards on two drives at the time of his departure.

Sanchez was signed off the couch two weeks ago after Redskins starter Alex Smith broke his leg and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

In McCoy's first start with Washington this season, the 'Skins lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

There are no other quarterbacks on the Redskins' active roster. For now, Sanchez is the Redskins' No. 1 quarterback, and Gruden says the team needs to meet the challenge ahead.

"Mark's played a lot of football, he's won playoff games," Gruden said. "He can function at quarterback. We can get some things done.