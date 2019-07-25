Russell Okung suffered a Pulmonary Embolism in June

The Los Angeles Chargers are without starting left tackle Russell Okung as he recovers from a serious health issue.

On Thursday, Okung took to social media to reveal in a statement that he suffered a Pulmonary Embolism due to blood clots last month.

Okung suffered the health scare on June 1 and missed mandatory minicamp practices. The Chargers placed Okung on the non-football illness list this week ahead of the team opening training camp.

"I'm very grateful to my teammates, coaches and the entire Chargers organization for their care, support and understanding during this challenging situation," Okung said in the statement. "Thanks to an incredible medical team and a very supportive family, I hope to be back on the field as quickly as possible."

As Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday, there is no timetable set for Okung's return to the field.

"While near death type experiences are certainly a wake-up call, I'm feeling great physically," Okung said. "It's not an ankle or shoulder. As soon as doctors clear me, my plans include blocking No. 17's blindside all the way to Miami."