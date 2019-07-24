Russell Okung not ready for camp due to medical issue

When training camp begins for the Los Angeles Chargers, they will be without Russell Okung. But could the veteran left tackle miss all of July and August?

Still dealing with a "serious medical issue" originally reported on in June, Okung was placed on L.A.'s non-football illness list on Wednesday.

On Okung's status going forward, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday, "He's doing better now. He's getting great care."

Okung missed Bolts mandatory minicamp practices in June, after which coach Anthony Lynn said the club had no timetable for his return. Telesco had no further details Wednesday.

"I'm kind of planning on him not being ready for camp," Telesco said, per the Los Angeles Times. "But maybe we get lucky. I'm not so sure."

The left tackle's absence initiates a game of musical chairs along Los Angeles' offensive line. Right tackle Sam Tevi, who struggled often in 2018, is expected to shift to left tackle in Okung's stead, while Trent Scott, Trey Pipkins and Michael Schofield could be replacement options at right tackle.

Since joining the Bolts on a four-year contract in 2017, Okung has started 32 of L.A.'s 34 games, including the postseason. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

The veteran left tackle is expected to address his health when he meets with reporters on Thursday.

Chargers rookies and veterans reported for training camp on Wednesday and will practice for the first time on Thursday.