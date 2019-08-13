Colts GM: Andrew Luck's calf injury is high-ankle issue

The narrative around Andrew Luck's unavailability continues to shift by the hour.

On Tuesday evening, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on a conference call that the team's medical staff and training staff believe Luck's calf strain has developed into more of a high-ankle injury, per multiple reporters.

Luck has been held out of practice intermittently since the spring with what had been labeled a calf strain. But on Tuesday morning, Colts owner Jim Irsay told SiriusXM NFL Radio that Luck was actually dealing with a "bone" injury, specifically a broken Os Trigonum, similar to an injury suffered by former Colts offensive lineman Ryan Diem in 2007.

Ballard denied that Luck was dealing with that specific issue and said that the QB will not need to undergo surgery. Luck will instead continue his rehab.

The Colts GM was not so certain as to whether the quarterback will be ready to play Week 1. Luck did not play in Indy's preseason opener and will not play in any of the Colts' remaining preseason games, according to Ballard.

Ballard preached caution about the injury, telling reporters that this situation was unlike that from 2017, when Luck was eventually shut down for the season due to a shoulder injury.

While Luck has been held out of team drills in practice, the Colts quarterback has been involved in throwing sessions off to the side.

If Luck cannot go come Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, then Jacoby Brissett will slide into the starting role. Brissett has been with the Colts since 2017, when he filled in the injured Luck in all 16 of Indy's regular-season games, starting in 15.

Just last Monday, Luck told NBC Sports' Peter King he believed he will be ready to play Week 1, saying, "That's certainly the goal."

