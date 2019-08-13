Colts' Andrew Luck throwing 'heck out of the ball'

Andrew Luck remains without a timetable for a return from a nagging calf injury that has lingered since April and will keep him out of joint practices with the Cleveland Browns this week.

The injury hasn't kept the Indianapolis Colts quarterback from throwing, however. While he sits out of practices, Luck has been working with throwing mechanics guru Tom House, and those sessions sound like they're going swell.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night on NFL Total Access that according to one source who has watched some of those throwing sessions, Luck is "throwing the absolute heck out of the ball," but is just not ready to take the next step.

Pelissero's report underscores the difference between the current calf/lower leg issue and the previous shoulder problem that wiped out an entire season, when he couldn't throw at all, then the size and type of ball he was throwing during rehab became a running storyline.

While the calf injury is certainly becoming a frustrating situation for those in Indy worried it could linger into the regular season, it's not nearly as serious as the shoulder issue.

At this moment, Luck continues to deal with pain that he's not comfortable playing through during training camp and the regular season, and everyone involved is proceeding with caution.

The key is that it's still the preseason and training camp. Yearly, injuries that keep players out during July and August, the warriors will play through once the games count.

It's frustrating for Colts fans and Luck not to have a timetable for his return, but the knowledge he's still slinging it behind the scenes offers at least a ray of hope that he'll be ready when the regular season commences.