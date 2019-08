Derwin James will be gone until November -- at least.

The Chargers safety will undergo surgery on his foot following evaluations of the stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation. James is expected to be sidelined three months and will be operated on by noted foot and ankle specialist Robert Anderson, Garafolo added.

