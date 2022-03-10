Panthers, Patriots, Dolphins headline nine NFL teams that need to make a splash this offseason

Remember when the Panthers started last season at 3-0? And then, in early October, traded for "the missing piece" in CB Stephon Gilmore? Yeah, the rest of the year didn't exactly play out as hoped ...





Carolina was unwatchable down the stretch, losing its final seven games to finish alone in the NFC South cellar at 5-12. After a solid start to the season, Sam Darnold quickly reverted back to TURNOVER MACHINE before getting sidelined by a shoulder injury. With Darnold hitting injured reserve, the Panthers predictably brought back franchise icon Cam Newton ... but the 30-something signal-caller was predictably shot. And the contemporary franchise face, Christian McCaffrey missed the bulk of the season due to injury for the second straight year. Consequently, Carolina fielded its worst offense since the Jimmy Clausen days.





In Year 3 on the job, head coach Matt Rhule's seat is heating up. No doubt about it. With an owner in David Tepper who made his billions as a bold hedge fund manager, this team needs to shake things up. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported on Monday that Carolina has received multiple calls about McCaffrey. The Panthers have to listen -- and act, if it equals picks and talent. If Deshaun Watson's legal situation clears up, Carolina should pursue the 26-year-old franchise quarterback. Chances are the Buccaneers will. And speaking of the bigger picture in the NFC South, Tom Brady, Sean Payton and Calvin Ridley are all out of the division in 2022. In theory, it's go time in Carolina. But the Panthers need to provide some reason to believe. Rhule must change the perception of his team. STAT.