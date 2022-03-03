Around the NFL

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sees 'untapped' potential in Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think his best days are in front of him'

Published: Mar 03, 2022 at 08:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins shut the door on ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ rumors, unequivocally thrusting their support to quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ in Year 3. 

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he sees parts of Tagovailoa's game that have the makings of a franchise signal-caller. 

"I'm really excited moving forward because the guy has some skills that I think are untapped," he said. "I think it's important that you empower the quarterback with the rest of the players around him and the scheme you bring forth. So, I think his best days are in front of him. And that's a really cool piece of the process to be part of as a coach."

In Year 2, Tua flashed the ability to make quick reads and accuracy over the middle, which mesh perfectly with McDaniel's system. However, with offensive line struggles, the QB didn't threaten deep much -- 13 attempts of 20-plus yards -- which is an area the Dolphins can grow in 2022. 

McDaniel has been part of several coaching staffs that helped maximize quarterbacks in the past. He was in Washington when Robert Griffin III blasted onto the scene. He was in Atlanta for Matt Ryan's MVP season. And he was in San Francisco for ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s best season. 

McDaniel said maximizing a player's talents is the top priority of any coach in the NFL.

"As a coach, you're sitting there looking at each individual player and regardless of what's happened before or what's going to happen after, as a competitor, you're saying 'I want your best year attached to a year that I'm coaching you,'" he said. "So that's something that I think is a driving force really when you are able to get a player maybe a couple years into the league but his first year in the system. That's something that our coaching staff is prepared to do and accepts that challenge and understands what it is, and can take complete ownership of it."

The 2022 campaign is pivotal for Tua and the Dolphins. If McDaniel's system highlight's his strengths and builds on his weaknesses, Miami has the nucleus to be a contender. If the QB struggles, it's likely back to the drawing board in 2023.

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer: Panthers aiming for 'best available' with No. 6 pick but will 'be aggressive' in adding a QB

The Panthers were in prime position to select a quarterback high in last year's draft but chose not to. They're in even better position this year, and are even more interested in adding one, but again might pass. GM Scott Fitterer assured the club is determined to improve its QB room regardless.
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers have 'two No. 1 backs' in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Speaking Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur boasted about the versatility both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon bring to the offense.
news

Panthers' Matt Rhule 'forward-thinking,' not worried about pressure of job status

Coming off back-to-back five-win seasons, it's a pivotal year for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who likely wouldn't survive another season of struggles.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'We will work at (Lamar Jackson's) urgency' on contract extension

Lamar Jackson's contract status has been a constant topic of discussion for much of the last year, and continues to be one between the former MVP and Baltimore. GM Eric DeCosta reiterated that Jackson's extension is a priority for the Ravens.
news

New head coach Josh McDaniels has 'no doubt' Derek Carr is Raiders' Week 1 quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was emphatic in his support of Derek Carr during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: 'We have no intention' of trading Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has "no intention" to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Cardinals grant WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

It seems Andy Isabella's time in Arizona is near an end. The Cardinals have granted the wide receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Giants release veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in salary-cap cutting move

The New York Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The move will save the team $5 million against the 2022 salary cap.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

Were the 49ers' trade prospects for Jimmy Garoppolo hurt by news of the QB's shoulder surgery? General manager John Lynch doesn't think so. Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on oft-injured wide receiver Parris Campbell being a contributor.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW