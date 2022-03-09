Mitchell Trubisky open to joining Daboll, Giants in free agency: 'I don't know where I'm gonna go'

With a dearth of quality quarterbacks available in free agency, Mitchell Trubisky is becoming a popular name heading toward the open market.

Reports have linked the Giants to Trubisky after the former first-round pick spent 2021 in Buffalo with Brian Daboll, New York's new coach.

A year with the Bills helped rehab Trubisky's image after the QB was viewed as a lost cause following a disappointing four-year run with the Chicago Bears.

During an interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trubisky brought up his time with the Bills and what he learned from the new Giants coach.

"Josh (Allen) is incredible," Trubisky said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media. "I had so much fun with Josh and really Davis Webb and our whole quarterback room. Learning from Ken Dorsey, Brian Daboll's offense and Shea Tierney as well.

"I just learned so much from coach Daboll."

Trubisky didn't deny he is interested in joining Daboll in New York but also noted that New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Washington could also be in the mix (pretty much anywhere a QB is needed).

"I think of coach Daboll right away just because of my connection with him right away in Buffalo," Trubisky said. "I'm excited to see what he does in New York. I don't know where I'm gonna go, but I know whatever he does there he's going to do a great job with that offense. He's a great leader of men. He's real and authentic with all the guys and I think that's why so many people respected him in our building. I'm excited to see what he's going to do.

"And then of course, New York, you think of the city. I haven't been to New York many times but you think of big New York City and the Giants. I know coach Daboll will do a great job and I'm excited to see that offense."

The Giants are poised to ride into the 2022 season with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback. Adding someone like Trubisky would make a lot of sense with the likely short leash Jones will have with a new staff.

Given the teams in need of quarterbacks, it's possible Trubisky prices himself out of New York, which has no cap space and a ton of other holes to fill.

Pittsburgh, which has money to spend and a need at quarterback following Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s retirement, is another possible destination -- though it's debatable how much of an upgrade Trubisky would be over Mason Rudolph﻿.

"I think of a legendary franchise," Trubisky said of the Steelers. "You think of the Black and Gold, you think of the coach, Mike Tomlin. Ben Roethlisberger slinging it around. But the Black and Gold, just legendary colors. A great historical franchise for the NFL."