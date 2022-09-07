NFL Week 1 underdogs: Can Rams open with victory over Bills? Cowboys to top Bucs?





The Chargers have been an offseason darling, thanks to some splashy roster moves. Khalil Mack is now in powder blue, as is cornerback J.C. Jackson, filling out a roster that looks damn good on paper. In theory, they should be better than the team that narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year -- even with Jackson expected to miss Week 1 as he recovers from recent ankle surgery.





But we're forgetting about the team that singlehandedly slammed the postseason door on the Bolts in 2021. The Raiders are back for more, and arguably stronger than they were last season, thanks to the acquisition of Derek Carr's former Fresno State pal, Davante Adams. Out went Yannick Ngakoue, and in stepped Chandler Jones. For each big catch reeled in by the Chargers, the Raiders seemed to have their equivalent. I like their chances of making it two straight over the Chargers.





Might this be the second underdog upset at SoFi Stadium to kick off the 2022 season? Read on to find out ...