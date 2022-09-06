Move the Sticks: Top 10 players in Bills-Rams season opener, impactful rookies

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap Week 1 of college football with a focus on the classic North Carolina-Appalachian State game, Georgia dominating Oregon, and much more. Next, the pair drafts the top 10 players from the Bills-Rams season opener. To wrap up the show, the duo breaks down Bucky's list of the most impactful rookies in each division, while doing a deep dive on one per conference.