Move the Sticks: Top 10 players in Bills-Rams season opener, impactful rookies

Published: Sep 06, 2022 at 06:11 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap Week 1 of college football with a focus on the classic North Carolina-Appalachian State game, Georgia dominating Oregon, and much more. Next, the pair drafts the top 10 players from the Bills-Rams season opener. To wrap up the show, the duo breaks down Bucky's list of the most impactful rookies in each division, while doing a deep dive on one per conference.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

