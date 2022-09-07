Chargers CB J.C. Jackson not expected to play Week 1 vs. Raiders after recent ankle surgery

J.C. Jackson's status for the Chargers' Week 1 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders was already dubious after he underwent surgery on his ankle only a couple of weeks ago.

It looks like the tight turnaround is not going to work out for the Pro Bowl cornerback, as NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Wednesday that Jackson is not expected to play on Sunday. Jackson also was not seen on the field during Monday's practice.

Jackson had not played a preseason snap before the surprising news that he had undergone surgery on his ankle on Aug. 23. The Chargers had not disclosed an injury before that point, and head coach Brandon Staley later said that the procedure was not done to address a specific injury, just to address some discomfort. Staley said at the time that the timetable for return was 2-4 weeks, and if Jackson healed quickly the hope was that he could be ready to go for Week 1. But based on Jackson's lack of participation in practice, it appears that prediction will not come to fruition.

The 26-year-old came to Los Angeles this offseason after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract this offseason that drew him away from New England, where he spent his first four seasons. In that time, Jackson was a force to be reckoned with in the secondary, hauling in 25 interceptions, an NFL record over a player's first four years.