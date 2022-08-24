Around the NFL

Chargers coach Brandon Staley: J.C. Jackson underwent surgery to address discomfort, not ankle injury

Published: Aug 24, 2022 at 04:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

J.C. Jackson's ankle surgery will keep him out for 2-4 weeks, but rest easy, Chargers fans: The operation wasn't intended to address an injury.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley explained to reporters on Wednesday that Jackson's procedure was completed with the intent to address discomfort, not a legitimate ailment. Instead of hoping less invasive measures would alleviate the issue, the Chargers decided it was best to operate and move forward without further problems.

"It's more of a comfort level when he will decelerate at times," Staley said, via The Athletic. "It's just more about his peace of mind moving forward, to do it now. That's what he wanted to do and we supported that."

Staley added: "He tried the rehab part of it and an injection and he just felt like if we can get this thing done that he's going to be full speed and there's no turning back. And again, I can't state it enough, there's not an injury with his ankle."

Jackson's timetable for return will depend on how quickly the surgical wound heals, Staley said. If it heals quickly, Chargers fans can expect the prized offseason acquisition to get back on the field near the shorter end of his 2-4 week timeframe. If not, it might require the full four weeks.

Jackson underwent the surgery after sitting out of Monday's practice, and the news came as a bit of a surprise because Jackson didn't suffer a disclosed injury prior to the procedure. Now, Jackson will wait for the area to heal before he can resume his transition from New England to Los Angeles, where he's expected to form one half of a solid cornerback tandem with youngster Asante Samuel Jr.

Los Angeles opens the regular season against the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Related Content

news

Giants' WR Collin Johnson (Achilles) placed on injured reserve, WR Sterling Shepard back at practice

The New York Giants received some bad news on the injury front, losing WR Collin Johnson for the season, but also got some good news in the form of Sterling Shepard's return to the practice field and the claiming of Jaylon Moore off waivers.

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow to fully participate in joint practice with Rams, happy to have Jessie Bates back

Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday that he will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which will be shared with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith to start preseason finale vs. Cowboys

Has Geno Smith won the Seahawks' starting quarterback job? It might not be official, but it now feels as close to that as possible.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Veteran linebacker Trey Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

news

Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from football, accepts position within NFL's Legends Community

Upon the announcement of his retirement after four seasons in the NFL, former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin revealed he has accepted a position to join the league's NFL Legends Community.

news

Former Cardinals, Chargers head coach Don Coryell named coach/contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Don Coryell, one of the most revolutionary offensive coaches in NFL history, was announced on Wednesday as a coach/contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

news

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Any scenario is possible' as roster cutdown day approaches

Cutdown day for NFL clubs to reduce rosters to 53 players is less than a week away, and Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the 49ers.

news

Sammy Watkins on his previous QBs: 'I've never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers'

New Packers WR Sammy Watkins has played with MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson the past four seasons and now gets to catch passes from back-to-back winner Aaron Rodgers.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams details winning at line of scrimmage: 'I put my Terminator mask on'

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has hopes of winning a championship in Las Vegas and making the Hall of Fame, and his ability to be flexible in his routes off the line of scrimmage is a big reason why those goals are attainable.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen aiming to improve ball placement in 2022: 'I gotta be honed in on that'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has improved every year he's been in the league. Now an MVP favorite, Allen is setting his sights on ball placement and situational awareness.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: 'We're going places'

Dan Campbell is back at it with another resounding speech, Jamaal Williams is chirping away in a joint practice and the Lions might just pull out a preseason win. Brendan Walker recaps the latest episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE