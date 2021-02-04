NFL Super Bowl LV Preview: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback﻿: The G.O.A.T.’s unlikely to ever be seen as the goat, but no matter how unbelievable it has been to see Brady turn the Bucs into NFC champions in his first season with the franchise, the story is incomplete without a Sunday triumph. He has reached the Super Bowl in his first season away from New England and without Bill Belichick. But can he win one in a different uniform and without Belichick? That is the prevailing storyline. There was talent in Tampa before Brady's arrival, but plenty followed him there. As excellent as Brady's been with his play -- his only Bucs season so far saw him set a new team record with 40 TDs -- his ability to get talented vets to converge on a long-beleaguered franchise and to uplift those that were already there has been astonishing. That's all evidence of just how much this is indeed Brady's squad. If Brady's bunch is to tumble on Sunday, a torch will be passed to Mahomes and the man who seems to be the youngest 43-year-old of all-time at kickoff will have suddenly aged into the narrative of his best days being behind him. To think that Brady's legacy is on the line here would be folly, but heavy is the helmet that wears the crown. Brady knows that more than anyone and as implausible as his instant success with the Bucs has been, that doesn't dim the spotlight or lessen the gravity. In the minds and hearts of many, Brady will forever be a Patriot, but right now, he's a Buccaneer vying for his first ring with Tampa Bay. All the world is watching -- including more than likely his former head coach -- to see if Brady can win his seventh seventh Super Bowl title and his first without the Patriots. If there is any doubt remaining as to whether TB12 made the right decision in March to go south from Boston, he will emphatically squash those queries with a victory.