2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend





The No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings will host the No. 6 seed New York Giants on Sunday afternoon in the wild-card round in a rematch of a game from just three weeks ago that ended in last-second heroics.





When the Giants visited U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve, New York put up over 400 yards of total offense, but takeaways by Minnesota’s defense kept the game close. And with it all tied up and seconds to go, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph booted a 61-yard field goal right through the uprights, both a career-high and a new franchise record, to eke out the win.





The Vikings clinched their first NFC North title since 2017 in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s first season at the helm. A series of seven wins in a row in the middle of the season helped the team to a 13-4 record, also Minnesota's best since 2017.





The 9-7-1 Giants are back in the postseason for the first time since 2016, and are hunting for their first playoffs win since 2011, the year New York won Super Bowl XLVI. After years of struggles, the Giants grabbed a wild-card spot despite playing in the highly competitive NFC East, and will try to revive the postseason success of years past with their own first-year coach, Brian Daboll.





Interestingly, despite making the playoffs, both teams finished the regular season with a negative point differential, having scored fewer points overall than their opponents (Giants: -6; Vikings: -3). This makes Sunday’s game the fourth between two such teams in the postseason. And funny enough, the only team to win a Super Bowl after having a negative point differential in the regular season was the 2011 Giants squad.





We just recently saw these two teams face off in a highly entertaining matchup, but it’s a new year and time for a rematch with Super Bowl dreams on the line. Who will come out on top, and what storylines figure to matter most?





Here are five things to watch for when the Vikings host the Giants on Sunday:



