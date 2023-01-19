2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Eagles in NFC Divisional Round





A stunning New York Giants season will carry on Saturday, while the Philadelphia Eagles’ anticipated playoff run will commence.





The underdog and the frontrunner will clash as New York and Philly face off for the third time this season with the stakes as large as they’ve ever been in the age-old rivalry.





Buoyed by a sensational performance from quarterback Daniel Jones in his playoff debut, the sixth-seeded Giants are the lowest remaining seed in the postseason as they head to Lincoln Financial Field for a showdown with the top-seeded Eagles.





This will be the fifth time the franchises have toed the line in the playoffs, having split each of the previous four with two wild-card matchups and two other Divisional Round bouts.





For the Big Blue contingent of Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and many others, this is the first taste of the postseason. Still, history is on the Giants’ side. Since 1990, New York is 6-0 against No. 1 seeds in the playoffs.





It’s a rare statistic favoring the Giants, as the Eagles have won three straight in the rivalry and 11 of 13. This past regular season, Philadelphia trounced New York, 48-22, in Week 14, and collected a 22-16 Week 18 victory in what amounted to the Eagles defeating the Giants’ reserves.





Philadelphia is coming off a much-needed bye week that’s allowed quarterback Jalen Hurts to rest (and possibly heal) up, as he and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, along with a tenacious defense, aim to get their second win over the Giants in as many games to notch the club’s first playoff win since 2018.





Neither the Giants or Eagles have advanced to an NFC Championship Game since they last won a Super Bowl, but a berth in the title game is what’s on the line as the winner will await the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers winner.





A rivalry reconvenes on Saturday night with the season on the line.





Here are five things to watch for when the Giants visit the Eagles on Saturday in the Divisional Round:



