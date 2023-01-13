2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Seahawks-49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend





There were few people at the start of the season who believed Geno Smith would be quarterbacking the Seattle Seahawks into the playoffs. There were even fewer still who thought Brock Purdy would be helming a San Francisco 49ers postseason run.

Yet, Super Wild Card Weekend will kick off in Santa Clara, California, with the two most improbable quarterback stories of the season at the forefront.

Purdy will lead a San Francisco squad that’s the hottest in the NFL against a Smith-led Seattle squad that was the last in the league to punch a playoff ticket.

When the NFC West-champion 49ers, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, host the seventh-seeded Seahawks, it will be the teams’ third meeting of the year, setting a tone for a wild-card slate in which each game is a rematch from the regular season.

Though they play each other twice a season, this will be just the second time the Seahawks and 49ers have squared off in the postseason. The first was a 23-17 Seahawks win in the 2013 NFC Championship Game on the way to a Seattle Super Bowl triumph. But these are each vastly different franchises now.

Having dropped each of their previous meetings this season, the Seahawks are clear underdogs, but the 71-year-old Pete Carroll’s fresh-faced Seattle squad has defied odds since Week 1. In contrast, Kyle Shanahan has piloted the Niners to back-to-back playoff berths for the first time in his six seasons in San Francisco, living up to lofty expectations along the way.

Bolstered by a 10-game winning streak, the 49ers are healthy, boast a cavalcade of all-stars and are predicted by many to run roughshod over their division runners-up en route to the Divisional Round. But Carroll and Co. have forgone a rebuild despite moving on from Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, and after sneaking into the playoffs at the last minute are still standing tall in a surprising season.





Here are five things to watch for when the 49ers host the Seahawks to open Super Wild Card Weekend:



