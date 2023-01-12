Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Month

Purdy took the NFL world by storm when he come on in relief of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and hasn't looked back. Purdy, the final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, is 5-0 as a starter and over the past six games has thrown for 1,308 yards with 13 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. Purdy, who has a rushing score in that span as well, has completed 68.3% of his passes and posted a 112.0 passer rating as he's helped the Niners to an NFC West title and the NFC's No. 2 seed -- so far.