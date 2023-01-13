2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend





Bengals. Ravens. Round three.





The playoffs are always a treat for football fans everywhere, but when it involves a division rivalry, things get even more intense.





Cincinnati and Baltimore split their two meetings this season, each winning as the home team. The games came amid much different circumstances: Cincinnati was fighting through some early season struggles in their first matchup, and Baltimore rested a number of key starters and played a third-string quarterback in their rematch.





This time around, the gloves are off. There's no holding back now. Win or go home -- and hear about it from your division mates for the entire offseason.





Here are five things to watch for in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown in Cincinnati:



