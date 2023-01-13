2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend





Tom Brady loves playing America's Team.





The G.O.A.T. is 7-0 in his career against Dallas, the most wins without a loss by any quarterback versus the Cowboys (Joe Montana is the only other at 5-0). But Brady has never faced Dallas in the postseason.





Meanwhile, the Cowboys are looking to snap their streak of playoff road futility. Jerry Jones' club has lost eight consecutive road postseason games. Their last win as a visitor came in 1992. The Cowboys are 4-11 in the playoffs since 1996, the third-worst record in NFL -- only the Lions (0-5) and the Commanders (2-6) have worse records. Dallas has lost each of their last three playoff games as a wild-card team -- 1999 (at Minnesota), 2003 (at Carolina), 2006 (at Seattle).





The Bucs and Cowboys tussled way back in Week 1, a 19-3 Tampa win in which Dak Prescott broke his right thumb, causing him to miss the next five games.





The Bucs navigated a roller-coaster season, falling to 3-5 at Halloween and stumbling to an 8-9 record, Brady's first-ever losing season. But it was enough to secure a division title in the weak NFC South. Tampa needed some extraordinary comebacks to earn several wins while getting scorched by contenders. But Brady saw his connection with Mike Evans come to life down the stretch, and the use of up-tempo has served Tampa well.





The Cowboys generated two separate four-game win streaks, running to their second straight 12-5 season under Mike McCarthy. Behind strong defensive performances, Dallas went 4-1 with Prescott on the shelf. Upon the starter's return, the Cowboys authored several blowout wins, including against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. But McCarthy's club enters the postseason laying an egg in Washington in Week 18. Can they wipe that bad taste out of their mouths with a road win in Tampa?





The Buccaneers are one of four teams ever to make the playoffs with a losing record (excluding strike-shortened seasons). Two of the previous three won a home game in the Wild Card Round (Seahawks in 2010; Panthers in 2014). Can Brady and the Bucs make it three of four?





Here are five things to watch for when the Cowboys visit the Buccaneers on Monday during Super Wild Card Weekend:



