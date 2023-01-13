2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Dolphins-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend





If the Miami Dolphins are going to win their first playoff game since the 2000 season, they’re going to have to do it without their starting quarterback.





Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not be cleared prior to the Buffalo Bills hosting the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. With backup QB Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a dislocated finger on his throwing hand, seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will make his first-career playoff start.





Thompson has started two games this season. Bills star Josh Allen will be starting his seventh career postseason game Sunday.





These teams’ two meetings this season both came down to the final play. Allen and the Bills couldn’t spike the ball quickly enough at game’s end in the first meeting in Week 3 to pull off the late comeback. In the Week 15 rematch, the Bills erased a nine-point deficit in the final nine-plus minutes to win in Buffalo on Tyler Bass’ game-winning field goal.





Tagovailoa, however, started both of those games, throwing for 420 yards and three TDs in about six quarters of action combined. Can Thompson match that level of efficiency on the road in what is sure to be an emotional setting? That’s the biggest question by far for Miami -- and a big reason why the Bills are considered significant favorites in their third meeting of the season.





Here are five things to watch for when the Dolphins visit the Bills on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend:



