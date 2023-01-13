2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Chargers-Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend









Saturday night’s matchup between the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars and fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers is one of the more intriguing games of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Led by young quarterbacks making their playoff debuts and risk-taking head coaches who promptly ended postseason droughts, the Chargers-Jaguars matchup has all the makings of an evenly matched game. It also has great potential to be the most entertaining game of the slate with two top-10 offenses squaring off.

Brandon Staley’s playoff debut comes in his second season with the Chargers, marking the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2018. But one year following a Week 18 overtime loss to the Raiders, which would’ve earned L.A. a playoff berth, the Chargers aim to right a wrong after persevering through an injury-riddled season in 2022.

Doug Pederson’s first season with the Jaguars has brought Jacksonville its second home playoff game this century after winning the AFC South in 2022. The Jaguars had to win in Week 18 in order to capture its first division crown since 2017, which was the franchise’s last postseason appearance.

Saturday will be the first-ever playoff meeting between the two franchises. They are two of 12 teams in the NFL to have never won a Super Bowl, and join the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings as those among this year’s playoff field vying for the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Here are five things to watch for when the Jaguars host the Chargers on Saturday: