2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-49ers in NFC Divisional Round





A legendary rivalry is renewed for another season.





After a 27-year hiatus, the Niners and Cowboys will meet in back-to-back postseasons.





A year ago, the San Francisco 49ers, behind Jimmy Garoppolo, jumped out to a big lead, earning a 10-0 first quarter that included a 110-7 yardage edge. The Cowboys screamed back into the game in the fourth quarter, closing it to a 23-17 gap and getting the ball with 32 seconds remaining. Then the infamous QB designed run with 14 seconds left and no timeouts ensued, ending Dallas' season in dramatic fashion.





This time around, it's rookie Brock Purdy helming a Niners offense that is on an 11-game winning binge. During their streak, San Francisco has scored more than 22 points in all but three games. DeMeco Ryans' menacing defense has allowed more than 24 points just once during that span.





Meanwhile, the Cowboys authored their second consecutive 12-5 season under Mike McCarthy. After ending the campaign on a horrid note with a humbling loss in Washington, Dallas bounced back on Super Wild Card Weekend, trouncing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.





Can the Cowboys make it back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1994, or will Kyle Shanahan's Niners make it back to the championship tilt for the third time in four seasons?





Here are five things to watch for when the Cowboys visit the 49ers on Sunday:



